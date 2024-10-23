Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.970 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 20,422,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

