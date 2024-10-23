Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.97 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Lam Research stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,422,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216,109. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

