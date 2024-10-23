Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 329,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

