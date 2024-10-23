Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 417,557 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $763.94 million, a P/E ratio of 226.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

