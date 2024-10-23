LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock remained flat at $15.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,836. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

