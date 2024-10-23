Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 87,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 61,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Learn CW Investment Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment
Learn CW Investment Company Profile
Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
