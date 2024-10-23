Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 87,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 61,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Learn CW Investment in the first quarter worth $407,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 15,243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,327 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 806,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 348,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

