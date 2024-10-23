Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

