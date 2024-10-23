LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.36. 104,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 223,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 262.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.