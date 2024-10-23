Leonard Osser Sells 107,984 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 34,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,998. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Milestone Scientific ( NYSE:MLSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.