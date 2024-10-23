Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Set at C$30.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) received a C$30.00 price target from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of LNF stock traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.12. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current year.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

