Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 672,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,258,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

