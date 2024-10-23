Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after buying an additional 390,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after buying an additional 361,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

