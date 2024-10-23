Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

