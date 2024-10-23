Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 97,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

