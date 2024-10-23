Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.01 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and $8.51 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,241,535 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,888,593.95818695 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.36424486 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $7,630,023.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

