Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

