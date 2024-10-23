Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,157. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $265.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

