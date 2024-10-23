Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

