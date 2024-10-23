Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.81.
Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
