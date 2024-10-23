Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 110,708 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.