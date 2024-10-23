Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

