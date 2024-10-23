Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.0% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $811.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.