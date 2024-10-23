Maker (MKR) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Maker has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,163.69 or 0.01734846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $87.03 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 898,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,167 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

