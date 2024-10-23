Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.30), with a volume of 23989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.26).

Manolete Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of £41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.03.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

