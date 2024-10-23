Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

