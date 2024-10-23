Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $13,650,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

