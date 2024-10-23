Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Max Resource Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Max Resource Company Profile

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

