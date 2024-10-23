McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

