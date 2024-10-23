Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

