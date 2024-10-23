Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $762.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.62 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.11.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.