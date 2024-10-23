Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $24,911,155. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.