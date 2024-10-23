Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 4,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
