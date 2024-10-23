Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.05 ($5.49) and last traded at €5.05 ($5.49). 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.35 ($5.82).

Metro Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.32.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

