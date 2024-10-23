MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 470,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 651,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.82.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- UL Solutions Stock Breakout Imminent – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GE Aerospace Margin Widens: Is It Time to Buy Dip?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rambus Stock Poised for Growth – Will the AI Boom Deliver?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.