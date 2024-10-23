Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

