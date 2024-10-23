Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
