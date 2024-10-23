Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Financial Results and Cash Dividend Declaration

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter concluding on September 30, 2024, through a press release issued on October 23, 2024. The company published a document highlighting its financial position which is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 within the filed report. This information has been formally incorporated into the report for public review.

In addition to the financial report, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. also revealed a cash dividend distribution plan on October 23, 2024. The company declared a dividend of $0.30 for each share of its common stock outstanding. The defined dividend is scheduled for disbursement on December 15, 2024, to stockholders listed on the record as of December 1, 2024. This announcement signifies the company’s commitment to delivering returns to its investors.

Furthermore, in compliance with regulatory requirements, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has attached the press release from October 23, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), and an Interactive Data File (104) within the Inline XBRL document concerning these financial events to its recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report also bears the signature of Edwin S. Koenig, Chief Accounting Officer, who duly authorized the submission and attested to the accuracy of the details disclosed. This filing continues to uphold regulatory standards and transparency in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s financial communications and operations.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

