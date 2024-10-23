Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Insider Caroline Roxburgh Purchases 6,855 Shares

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,905.41).
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance
Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,797.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.59. Montanaro European Smaller has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
