Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Insider Caroline Roxburgh Purchases 6,855 Shares

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,939.75 ($12,905.41).

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,797.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.59. Montanaro European Smaller has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

