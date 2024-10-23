Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 168000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Monument Mining Trading Up 14.0 %
Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. Monument Mining had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Monument Mining
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
