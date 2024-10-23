MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

