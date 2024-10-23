MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance
Shares of MSM opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.
MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
