Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 235,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 503,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Multi Ways Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Multi Ways

(Get Free Report)

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Multi Ways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi Ways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.