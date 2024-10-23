N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.51), with a volume of 5759831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.10 ($0.51).

N Brown Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £183.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,930.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.06.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

