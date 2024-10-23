Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.20.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $419.84 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.98 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.65. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

