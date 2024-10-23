Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,039 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $636,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of GM opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

