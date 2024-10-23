Navcoin (NAV) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,879.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,166.77 or 0.38000618 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

