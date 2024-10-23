NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) to Issue $0.61 Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6098 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

QQQI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 311,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,367. The stock has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

