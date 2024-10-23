NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 11,667,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,436,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

