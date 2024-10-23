Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Nippon Paint Stock Performance
Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.
Nippon Paint Company Profile
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.
