Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.28), with a volume of 408291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £230.88 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.63.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

