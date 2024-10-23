Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

